Wintrust Business Lunch 2/12/21: Stimulus package update, helping seniors with vaccine information and celebrating Fat Tuesday with vegan pączki

Wintrust Business Lunch
Segment 1: Best-selling author Jared Dillian joins John to talk about the details of President Biden’s stimulus package, the importance of mass vaccination to the growth of the economy, why gas, grocery and flight prices could soon soar and why a 15-year mortgage is a much better product than a 30-year mortgage.

Segment 2: Larry Kosick, Co-founder of GetSetUp, tells John how his startup his helping seniors get the vaccination information they need.

Segment 3: Natalie Slater, Upton’s Naturals‘ marketing manager, joins John to talk about Liberation Donuts, the only vegan-owned donut shop in Chicago and how you can order their Vegan Pączki Day 6-Pack for Fat Tuesday.

