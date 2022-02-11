Wintrust Business Lunch 2/11/22: Inflation worries persist, who will benefit from student loan forgiveness, and a Chicago hotel voted ‘Best in the U.S.’

Segment 1: Michael Miller, Associate Professor of Economics at DePaul University, joins John to talk about the bad news regarding inflation, what high inflation means to the average American, some studies that show that student loan forgiveness wouldn’t help reduce the wealth gap, what forgiving student loan debt would mean for the economy, and

Segment 2: Mark Rickmeier, CEO of Table XI, talks about what his business does, the clients that they serve, the hiring of a new advisory board with leads in diversity, and team-building, and why this change could lead to growth and a more resilient business.

Segment 3: Vince Reyes, Hotel Manager, Peninsula Hotel Chicago, joins John to talk about the hotel being named the #1 Best Hotel in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report, how business has been throughout the pandemic, and the exciting events they have planned for Valentine’s Day.