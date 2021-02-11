Wintrust Business Lunch 2/11/21: Jobless claims remain high, consumers still overpaying for gas and United Airlines buying flying taxis

This Tuesday, May 28, 2019, photo shows the Skai vehicle, developed by Alaka’i Technologies in Newbury Park, Calif. The transportation company is betting its hydrogen-powered electric flying vehicles will someday serve as taxis, cargo carriers and ambulances of the sky. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Segment 1: Brian Battle, Director, Performance Trust Capital Partners, joins John to break down the weekly jobless claims and when we might see the economy fully rebound.

Segment 2: CNET Senior Reporter Shara Tibken chats about a variety of tech stories including Facebook planning to decrease how much political content some users get in their newsfeed and Twitter saying that former President Trump’s banishment from the platform is permanent.

Segment 3: Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy, joins John to tell us about the results of their annual Pump Habits Study, which found that many money-wasting behaviors when it comes to buying gas are still prevalent, leading consumers to overpay by as much as $300 per year.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Aldi opening more stores and expanding curbside pickup, Mastercard letting some customers pay with cryptocurrency and United Airlines investing $20 million in an electric-aircraft startup.