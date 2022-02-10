Wintrust Business Lunch 2/10/22: Inflation surges, hot job searches, and a safety warning for Kia and Hyundai owners

A customer points out what cut of meat they want at Union Meat Company in Eastern Market in Washington, DC, on February 8, 2022. – In the United States, land of barbecues and steakhouses, beef is becoming a luxury. Overall consumer prices rose by seven percent over the course of 2021, an inflation rate not seen since 1982, and the data for January, due out Thursday, is expected to show the yearly increase continued. American shoppers saw prices for meats, poultry, fish and eggs jump 12.5 percent last year, while beef has soared by as much as 23 percent, depending on the cut. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Steven Esposito, Executive Director, Wealth Advisor, Senior Portfolio Management Director, Morgan Stanley, joins John to talk about inflation coming in a little higher than expected, how concerned we should be about inflation and the rotation into the re-opening stocks gaining momentum.

Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Samsung revealed its next Galaxy phone, a price hike may be on the horizon for Disney Plus, what jobs people are searching for on Google, and the latest on the ongoing saga with Spotify and Joe Rogan.

Segment 3: Gabby Lenzi Littleton, Operations Manager, Urbanspace Chicago, tells John about their downtown Chicago food hall, the exceptional restaurants that make up Urbanspace Chicago, how business has been since they opened, and their upcoming Valentine’s Day event on Saturday.

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy’s first all-hands meeting ending early as laid-off employees crash it, a safety warning for Kia and Hyundai owners, a sustainable jet fuel company heading to Illinois, and SpaceX losing up to 40 satellites it just launched due to a solar storm.