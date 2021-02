Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to talk about what’s moving the market today and why everyone is talking about Bitcoin.

Segment 2: Rashod Johnson, CEO and President, Ardmore Roderick tells John about some of the big projects their team is working on (Obama Presidential Center and the CTA Red-Purple Bypass) and why he believes hiring a diverse group of talent is a key to success.