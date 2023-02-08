Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the IRS taking your tax return questions this Saturday, and the latest on student loan debt relief. Terry also answers all of your questions about T-Bills and I Bonds. Terry and John are also joined by Ed Wehmer, CEO and Founder of Wintrust, who recently announced he will step down as CEO. Ed discusses the overall economic climate, what is going on with interest rates, the chances of a recession, doing business in Chicago, and being a pillar of the business community in Chicago.

