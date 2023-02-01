Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about how the markets are performing before Chairman Powell’s upcoming announcement, January being a great month for the stock market, the likelihood there will be a recession. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Martha Razo, CEO of two Chicago based-businesses: Guero’s Pallets and Solix Business Services, and author of “Business Diva: Stories of Women Leading in Business,” tells John about her businesses, why she decided to write her new book, what she has noticed about being a minority business owner, what she learned about the business community when writing the book, and the challenge of running a business in a volatile economy.

Segment 3: Aneta Pietraszek, Director of Development, Ladder Up, talks to John about their free tax preparation service for low-Income Chicago metro residents. The organization’s annual Tax-a-Thon will take place on Saturday, February 4 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at Olive-Harvey College, 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave., Chicago. The event brings dozens of tax expert volunteers to provide free, high-quality tax filing services to individuals earning up to $32,000 a year and families earning up to $60,000 a year.