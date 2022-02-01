Wintrust Business Lunch 2/1/22: Market comeback, Tesla recall, and the high price of Super Bowl tickets

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 27: Tesla vehicles stand outside of a Brooklyn showroom and service center on August 27, 2018 in New York City. The electric automaker saw its stock drop on Monday after its Chief Executive Elon Musk reversed his plans to make the Silicon Valley company private. Tesla shares lost 4% in early trading on Monday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about the value of unpaid internships, and how transparent you should be with your current employer when you are searching for a job.

Segment 2: John Bever, Financial Advisor, Phase 3 Advisory Services, joins John to talk about the market performance today, the rough start to the year for the market, inflation no longer considered “transitory,” what the Fed plans to do with interest rates, and if the market volatility presents a buying opportunity.

Segment 3: Natalie Slater, Upton’s Naturals‘ marketing manager, joins John to talk about their newest vegan product, a take on the classic Chicago hot dog, The Updog and their Updog Stand.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the high cost of Super Bowl tickets, some Tesla cars being recalled after the self-driving mode caused vehicles to roll through stop signs, and Elon Musk offering a college freshman $5k to shut down a twitter account that tweets his jet’s location.