Wintrust Business Lunch 2/1/21: CBO predicts a rapid recovery for the economy, stimulus bill showdown and the economic impact of the Super Bowl

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about The Congressional Budget Office predicting rapid economic growth, the vaccination rollout beginning to see results, the GOP proposing $1000 stimulus checks, the latest GameStop drama and Cook County property owners have two extra months to pay their property tax bills without a late fee.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including why the acquisition of Chicago’s tastytrade was a big deal for a women-led tech and Groupon and Tempus founder Eric Lefkofsky explaining why Chicago’s tech scene hasn’t risen to the same level as other tech hubs.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the economic impact of the Super Bowl, the snow and wintry weather wreaking havoc on airports and Google partnering with Ford.