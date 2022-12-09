Segment 1: John Bever, Financial Advisor, Phase 3 Advisory Services, joins John to talk about why he’s not expecting the year to end on a high note, what the Fed is doing to combat inflation and if it’s working, why it’s a good time to be buying bonds, and the reason he thinks it’s still time to be defensive when it comes to the stock market.

Segment 2: Olga Camargo, Financial Expert, Founder & CEO for SHENIX, talks to John about their mission to economically empower Latinas and Latina led households.

Segment 3: Shana Raven, Assistant Director of Marketing, Marquee Development, tells John about all the wonderful holiday activities to do this year at the bigger and better Winterland at Gallagher Way.