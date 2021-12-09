Wintrust Business Lunch 12/9/21: Weekly jobless claims hit a 52-year low, American Airlines cutting its international schedule, and year-end tax tips

ARLINGTON, VA – NOVEMBER 23: An American Airlines plane lands at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport November 23, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. With Covid-19 vaccinations on the rise and Americans now traveling more freely, U.S. airports and airlines are expecting millions more passengers this holiday season compared to 2020. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Faron Daugs, CFP, Founder and CEO, Harrison Wallace Financial Group, joins John to talk about the weekly jobless claims dropping to a 52-year low, and the ongoing struggle for some businesses to find employees.

Segment 2:  Roger ChengExecutive Editor / Head of NewsCNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including CNET naming its best products of 2021, Instagram chief testifying before Congress for the first time, and Google reportedly giving a one-time cash bonus to all of its employees.

Segment 3: Felecia Stevenson, Jackson Hewitt Franchisee, tells John about some year-end tax tips that you should know about.

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including American Airlines cutting its international schedule due to Boeing delays, British Airways suing O’Hare over alleged negligence, and McDonald’s launching low-cost loans to try and diversify franchisees.

