Wintrust Business Lunch 12/9/21: Weekly jobless claims hit a 52-year low, American Airlines cutting its international schedule, and year-end tax tips

Segment 1: Faron Daugs, CFP, Founder and CEO, Harrison Wallace Financial Group, joins John to talk about the weekly jobless claims dropping to a 52-year low, and the ongoing struggle for some businesses to find employees.
Segment 2: Roger Cheng, Executive Editor / Head of News, CNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including CNET naming its best products of 2021, Instagram chief testifying before Congress for the first time, and Google reportedly giving a one-time cash bonus to all of its employees.
Segment 3: Felecia Stevenson, Jackson Hewitt Franchisee, tells John about some year-end tax tips that you should know about.
Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including American Airlines cutting its international schedule due to Boeing delays, British Airways suing O’Hare over alleged negligence, and McDonald’s launching low-cost loans to try and diversify franchisees.