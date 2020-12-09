Wintrust Business Lunch 12/9/20: Stimulus talks drag on, virtual holiday party risks and the best financial gifts for kids

Segment 1:  Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to update us on the ongoing COVID-19 relief package negotiations, why it’s a good idea to give some smart money gifts this holiday season and mortgage interest rates hitting another record low.

Segment 2:  Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John how some virtual holiday parties are leading to some real-world risks.

Segment 3: Jerrod Melman, Executive Partner, Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises, talks to John about what Lettuce is doing to get you fully stocked for the upcoming holidays.

