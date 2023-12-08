Segment 1: Mark Hamrick, Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, joins John to break down the November jobs report, why we need to restrain our holiday spending expectations, and what the jobs numbers could mean for inflation and a possible recession.

Segment 2: Tom Appel, Publisher, Consumer Guide Automotive, and host of the Consumer Guide Car Stuff podcast, joins John to talk about a number of recent stories including electric car rebates, interest in EVs waning a bit, what we should know about Tesla’s Cybertruck, and the future of car selling in light of the partnership between Hyundai and Amazon.