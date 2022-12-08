Segment 1: Faron Daugs, CFP, Founder and CEO, Harrison Wallace Financial Group, joins John to talk about market movement over the last week, the speculation about what the Fed will do to combat inflation, and why he believes we are already in a rolling recession.

Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including the internet’s obsession with ChatGPT, how the Addams Family teen reboot ‘Wednesday’ may become Netflix’s biggest show ever, and Dyson’s air-filtering headphones going on sale in January.

Segment 3: James Rodriguez, Senior Real Estate Reporter, Insider, tells John why more foreclosures could fix the U.S. housing market.

Segment 4: Ariana Gibson, Founder, STIGMA, tells John how they use storytelling to get people to be more open about their mental health, who their app was just voted as one of the best apps of 2022 by Google, and how they are able to monetize their service.