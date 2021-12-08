Wintrust Business Lunch 12/8/21: Job openings jump, small business ownership rises, and Wrigleyville Wonderland returns

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 20: A Christmas tree is seen in the plaza outside of Wrigley Field before the Northwestern Wildcats take on the Purdue Boilermakers on November 20, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about job openings jumping in the latest JOLTS report and how the stock market has been rebounding to the latest news about the omicron variant. Terry also answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Orphe Divounguy, Chief Economist, Illinois Policy Institute, tells John about a new study that shows small business ownership on the rise and black and women small business owners starting companies at the fastest rates.

Segment 3: Maureen Martino, Executive Director of Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce, talks to John about the return of Wrigleyville Wonderland featuring 19 businesses transforming into holiday pop-up bars.