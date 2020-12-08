Wintrust Business Lunch 12/8/20: Nasdaq hits an all-time high, navigating the holiday shopping season and the latest on the next COVID-19 relief package

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to talk about the impact the vaccine rollout will have on the economy and what he expects from the next COVID-19 relief package.

Segment 2: Ted Rossman, Bankrate.com credit card analyst, joins John to offer some tips for navigating the holiday shopping season.

Segment 3: Adam Voirin, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Information Officer at Abbey Farms, tells John about how they have been dealing with the increased demand for Christmas trees this year.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including SpaceX getting $900M in federal subsidies to deliver broadband internet to rural America, gas sales falling during Thanksgiving week and the strain being felt in the shipping industry this holiday season.