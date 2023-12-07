Segment 1: Bree Fowler, Senior Writer, CNET, joins John to discuss a variety of stories including Google taking its next leap in artificial intelligence with the launch of project Gemini, New Mexico suing Meta claiming that Facebook and Instagram fail to protect underage users from exposure to child sexual abuse material, and The Biden administration saying it will give more than $6 billion to a pair of high-speed electric rail routes in the U.S. West.

Segment 2: Michael Miller, Professor Emeritus at DePaul University, joins John to talk about the good / bad news on the inflation front, and if he believes we will see a recession in 2024.