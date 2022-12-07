Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the tug of war between economists regarding the likelihood we see a recession in 2023, and the the amount of credit card debt being accrued in the U.S. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Katie Caussin, Co-Artistic Director, IO Theater, joins John Williams to talk about the return of a bigger and better IO Theater! For a list of all the shows coming back click here.

Segment 3: Rich Gentile, Founder, Santa for a Day, tells John about their mission to deliver thousands of gifts to underserved children this holiday season. To read the letters and provide a gift you can click here.