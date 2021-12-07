Wintrust Business Lunch 12/7/21: Hiring trends for 2022, signs that the supply chain crisis is ending, and Instagram rolls out ‘Take a Break’ feature

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 03: A Now Hiring sign hangs in front of a Winn-Dixie grocery store on December 03, 2021 in Miami, Florida. The Labor Department announced that payrolls increased by just 210,000 for November, which is below what economists expected, though the unemployment rate fell to 4.2% from 4.6%. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about a LaSalle Network survey that collected some data on 2022 hiring trends.

Segment 2: Nick Lichtenberg, Deputy Editor of Economy, Business Insider, tells John about some indicators that hint the supply chain crisis is over and inflation is cooling off.

Segment 3: Erin Tortora, Co-Founder & Director of Resources, WhatsGood, talks to John about the grand opening of their new farm shop in Lincoln Park. Erin tells John about how WhatsGood started, who they service, where they obtain their goods, and their effort to bring locally sourced food to their customers.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Instagram rolling out a “Take a Break” feature, Toyota joining the race to build EV batteries in the U.S., and American Airlines CEO Doug Parker announcing his retirement.

