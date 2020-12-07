Wintrust Business Lunch 12/7/20: Mortgage rates hit another all-time low, the first Amazon Fresh grocery store in Illinois opening this week and the 2021 Chicago Auto Show postponed

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the share of loans in forbearance increasing, mortgage rates hitting another record low and the high demand for single-family rental homes.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Associate Editor Katherine Davis tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including Amazon opening its first Amazon Fresh grocery store in Illinois on December 10 in Naperville and FedEx agreeing to acquire the Chicago-based e-commerce company ShopRunner.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Universal acquiring Bob Dylan’s entire catalogue, Warner Bros. simultaneously releasing 2021 films on HBO Max and in theaters and the 2021 getting postponed.