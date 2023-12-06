Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the market numbers nearing all-time highs, the job the Fed is doing to curb inflation, and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon criticizing cryptocurrency. Terry also answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Jane Oates, President, WorkingNation, talks to John about the amount of Americans that are unhappy with their jobs, what you need to know if you are thinking about switching careers, and how skilled workers are still in short supply.

Segment 3: Rob Fojtik, VP of Neighborhood Strategy for Choose Chicago, tells John about a new series of neighborhood holiday activations to support small businesses throughout Chicago. You can find more information on the neighborhoods here.