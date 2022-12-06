Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to continue a discussion that was started last week about what young people need to do to gain employment and set themselves up for a successful career.

Segment 2: Brandon Raymond, director of Real Estate Development for Ryan Companies US, Inc, talks about why Chicago needs more market-rate senior housing.

Segment 3: James Royal, Senior Analyst, Bankrate tells John about a new Bankrate survey that shows nearly 1 in 3 Gen Z workers are not actively saving for retirement, and why it could be a half-million-dollar mistake.