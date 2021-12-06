Wintrust Business Lunch 12/6/21: Stock market rebound, the ‘Home Alone’ house available on Airbnb, and how the omicron variant might impact your travel plans

BERLIN, GERMANY – OCTOBER 07: In this photo illustration the logo of online marketplace for arranging or offering lodging, primarily homestays, or tourism experiences Airbnb is displayed on a smartphone on October 07, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Michael Miller, Associate Professor of Economics at DePaul University, joins John to talk about how the market is reacting to the latest news on the omicron variant, his reaction to Friday’s labor report, a report from the Boston Fed on spending during the pandemic, and what we learned from housing interventions during COVID.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including Airbnb letting you rent the Home Alone house, Tesla and Chicago’s Radio Flyer creating a Cybertruck for kids, and a local Shark Tank startup being acquired.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including how the airline industry is reacting to the rise in the omicron variant, and DoorDash testing a new 15-minute delivery service in New York.