Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about why why he never sacrifices three things when hiring: work ethic, attitude and sense of humor.

Segment 2: Elliot Richardson, Co-founder and President, Small Business Advocacy Council, talks to John about a letter they sent to the Chicago City Council that urges the council to refrain from passing the Chicago Paid Leave and Paid Sick and Safe Leave Ordinance without the addition of appropriate safeguards given the immense challenges facing local businesses and communities.

Segment 3: Julie Harris, Education Director, DeNova Detect, tells John about launching the first and only 10-year battery operated residential natural gas alarm.

Segment 4: Jeff Infusino, President, Camp One Step, talks to John about their mission to provide free year-round in-person and digital camp experiences for children (up to age 19) who are, or who have experienced a cancer diagnosis.