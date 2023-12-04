Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about a new survey that shows that more than half of Americans have not started saving for retirement, gold prices hitting a record high,

Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, tells John about a high-tech ping pong startup coming to Chicago, a Google-backed Chicago startup that helps musicians and other creators split payments and get paid easier, raising $20M, and the latest on the merger between Foxtrot and Dom’s.

Segment 3: Alex Schwartz, Chief Marketing Officer, Midtown Athletic Club, talks to John about the business of athletic clubs, how the company has come out after the pandemic, how they have reinvented the club experience, why they don’t consider themselves a standard gym, and how the business is continuing to evolve.