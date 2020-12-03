Wintrust Business Lunch 12/4/20: FCC chairman stepping down, the spike in coronavirus cases hurting demand for air travel and the hot 2020 housing market

Segment 1: Amy Kite, owner, The Kite Team, Keller Williams Realty Infinity, joins John to talk about the real estate market amid COVID-19, the difference between forbearance and deferment and what the market will look like as we head into 2021.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, who killed net neutrality, stepping down after President Trump’s term ends and Twitter beginning to warn you if a tweet is misleading even if you’re just liking it.

Segment 3: Ross Kimbarovsky, Founder & CEO, Crowdspring, tells John about how his company is helping businesses rethink their marketing and packaging designs to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Delta Airlines saying a spike in coronavirus cases is hurting demand for air travel and Budget airline Ryanair agreeing to buy 75 extra Boeing 77 Max jets.