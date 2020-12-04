Wintrust Business Lunch 12/4/20: Employment growth stalls, stimulus talks heat up and deadline looms for ACA open enrollment

Segment 1: Mark HamrickWashington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, joins John to break down the November jobs report and to give us the latest information on the ongoing stimulus negotiations.

Segment 2: Laura Pellikan, Get Covered Illinois Executive Director, tells John everything you need to know about the Open Enrollment period for the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace.

Segment 3: Dr. Megan Ross, Director, Lincoln Park Zoo, joins John to talk about how the zoo is going to be celebrating the highly popular ZooLights amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

