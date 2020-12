CNET Editor-at-Large, Ian Sherr, joins the conversation to discuss some interesting advancements in business and technology including UPS and Amazon’s future use of drones.

WGN Radio broadcaster, Orion Samuelson gives his last report before retirement.

Plus, WGN Radio reporter Amy Guth talks minimum wage increases and 500 COVID vaccines discarded.

Keep the conversation going with John Williams on Twitter! @wgnkingjohn