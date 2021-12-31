Wintrust Business Lunch 12/30/21: how to find the job that’s right for you

Segment 1: Junior Economic Policy Reporter, Jason Lalljee, talks to John about the increase in price in the heating market.
Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large, Ian Sherr, joins John to discuss why people are leaving their jobs and why businesses are dropping out of the Consumer Electronics Show.
Segment 3: Economist, Futurist, and workforce expert, Rebecca Ryan, talks to John about how to find the job that’s right for you and how businesses will look different in 2030.
Segment 4: WGN Radio Reporter, Amy Guth, joins John to discuss her favorite stories of the year, including cybersecurity and e-commerce.