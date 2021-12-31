Wintrust Business Lunch 12/30/21: how to find the job that’s right for you

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 03: A Now Hiring sign hangs in front of a Winn-Dixie grocery store on December 03, 2021 in Miami, Florida. The Labor Department announced that payrolls increased by just 210,000 for November, which is below what economists expected, though the unemployment rate fell to 4.2% from 4.6%. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Junior Economic Policy Reporter, Jason Lalljee, talks to John about the increase in price in the heating market.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large, Ian Sherr, joins John to discuss why people are leaving their jobs and why businesses are dropping out of the Consumer Electronics Show.

Segment 3: Economist, Futurist, and workforce expert, Rebecca Ryan, talks to John about how to find the job that’s right for you and how businesses will look different in 2030.

Segment 4: WGN Radio Reporter, Amy Guth, joins John to discuss her favorite stories of the year, including cybersecurity and e-commerce.

