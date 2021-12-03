Wintrust Business Lunch 12/3/21: Disappointing November jobs report, how retailers are dealing with supply chain disruptions, and Hotel Zachary is getting in the holiday spirit

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 03: A Now Hiring sign hangs at a Tire Kingdom store on December 03, 2021 in Miami, Florida. The Labor Department announced that payrolls increased by just 210,000 for November, which is below what economists expected, though the unemployment rate fell to 4.2% from 4.6%. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Mark Hamrick, Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, joins John to break down the November Jobs Report and to talk about how supply chain disruptions are impacting inflation.

Segment 2: Jon Abt, Co-President of Glenview-based Abt Electronics, tells John how supply chain issues are affecting product availability, how they have managed through the pandemic, the challenge of finding quality employees, the hot trends in electronics, the uptick in online business and if there are plans of expansion in the future.

Segment 3: Judy Velez, Director Of Food And Beverage, Hotel Zachary, joins John to talk about all the exciting events and activities the hotel has planned this holiday season.