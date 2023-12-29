Segment 1: Bob Heagele, AKA The Frugal Fellow joins Steve Dale, filling in for John Williams to talk about how people can save money and work on finding ways to curb their spending habits

Segment 2: Laurette Veres from Bridal Extravaganza talks to Steve Dale to talk about the latest wedding trends that will be taking place in the new year

Segment 3: Tom Fortino, Founder and Principal, Alpha Wealth Group, and host of “This Week in Wealth” on WGN Radio, joins Steve Dale to talk about how the markets have performed this year, the positive economic data coming out for next year and how people who are turning 50 can save more for retirement