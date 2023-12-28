Segment 1: Sarah Foster, Bankrate’s Principle U.S. economy reporter joins Steve Dale, filling in for John Williams, to talk about the “silent recession” that US consumers are dealing with

Segment 2: John Rizvi, AKA The Patent Professor joins Steve Dale to talk about the patents that are coming to an end at the end of this year

Segment 3: Jennifer Hamond, Real Estate Expert and Vice President at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty joins Steve Dale to talk about what it will take to break through the housing market gridlock

Segment 4: Julie Bauke, President and Chief Career Strategists joins Steve Dale to talk about employers giving out bonuses but worrying if it’s enough to keep their employees committed