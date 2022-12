Millions of Americans have student loans and President Biden has proposed forgiving up to $20,000 of debt per borrower. (Getty)

Segment 1: Gregg Lunceford, Managing Director in Mesirow Wealth Management, talks about the uncertainty of markets as the year closes but Gregg reminds us better times are ahead.

Segment 2: David Milanec, Founder of Katz Milanec, shares tax tips to help set your kids for long term tax savings.

Segment 3: Rae Kaplan, Attorney at Kaplan Law, talks about 529 accounts and who can set them up and why it is a good idea to do that. Later on, Rae answers listener questions!