Segment 1: Jason Turner, Chief Investment Strategist for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins Jon to talk about why the market is taking a dip after a couple of positive day, what is driving the volatility, what he’s telling clients about their portfolios, and if he believes we might see a recession in 2023.

Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, chats with Jon about a variety of tech stories including Elon Musk saying he’ll resign as CEO of Twitter, YouTube going to be the home of the NFL package Sunday Ticket next season, and FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried being extradited to the U.S.

Segment 3: Rachael Mason, Director of Education, IO Theater, talks to Jon about IO reopening their training classes in January, and how improv training can help you in everyday life.

Segment 4: Tim Gillengerten, owner, Transit Tees, joins Jon to talk about running a small business during this holiday season, some of the things you can buy at Transit Tees, the new items they have for sale this year, and to tell us some last-minute gift ideas that you can find in their shops in Wicker Park and Andersonville.