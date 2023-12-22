Segment 1: Phillip Shaw, Certified Financial Planner with Goldstone Financial Group joins Wendy Snyder in for John Williams to share that the Fed predicts three rate cuts in 2024 and some New Year’s Resolutions for financial freedom in 2024.

Segment 2: Paul Nolte, Senior Wealth Advisor & Market Strategist for Murphy & Sylvest joins Wendy to discuss why the consumer price inflation report is important and how political elections can affect the market.

Segment 3: Scott Friedland, Timeless Toys Head Shopkeeper from Lincoln Square joins Wendy to talk about the power of giving the gift of classic toys that stand the test of time.