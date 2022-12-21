Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about consumer confidence being up dramatically, today’s market rally, and how you can prevent yourself from becoming buried in debt. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Karen Spears, artist, former Daniel Murphy Scholarship Fund Scholar, tells John who the Daniel Murphy Scholarship Fund serves, how Daniel Murphy has supported her personal and professional development, the work she’s doing with her current business Kareracter, and about her mural on the Wintrust mural building.