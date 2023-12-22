Segment 1: Ted Rossman, Bankrate.com, Senior industry analyst, joins Wendy Snyder in for John Williams to discuss how using “buy now pay later” methods of payment can hurt your finances.

Segment 2: Bree Fowler, Senior Writer, CNET, chats with Wendy about a variety of tech stories including the Apple Watch sales suspension, The Federal Trade Commission proposing sweeping changes to a decades-old law that regulates how online companies can track and advertise to children and Rite Aid being banned from using facial recognition technology for the last five years.

Segment 3: Saving for your kids’ futures is easier than you think. Certified Trust & Fiduciary Advisor, Chris Carosa MBA, a graduate of Yale University, and author of The Parent’s Guide To Turning Your Teen Into A Millionaire, is a Senior Contributor to Forbes joins Wendy to share advice on using new savings strategies to ensure a secure financial future for your kids.

Segment 4: This year’s One Dream Gala JDRF Illinois’ 2023 Fund A Cure family Brian and Emilee Wolfe, and teenage Type 1 diabetic son, Sam Wolfe join Wendy Snyder, in for John Williams, to shed light on what it’s like living with type 1 diabetes, What JDRF is and the significance of the One Dream Gala tradition.