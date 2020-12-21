Wintrust Business Lunch 12/21/20: Congress reaches a deal on a COVID-19 relief bill, Coca-Cola cutting jobs and 21 Chicago startups to watch in 2021

Segment 1: Mark Hamrick, Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, joins John to tell us everything we need to know about Congress reaching a $900 billion COVID-19 relief deal.

Segment 2: Bruce Faber, owner of EHS Hospitality‘s Illinois and Wisconsin branches, talks to John about what the stimulus deal will mean for the restaurant and hospitality industry and what are some of the long-term changes we can expect to see at restaurants, hotels and entertainment centers as a result of the pandemic.

Segment 3: Chicago Inno‘s Associate Editor Katherine Davis tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including the 21 startups to watch in 2021.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including McDonald’s new SPAM and Oreo burger and Coca-Cola cutting jobs.