Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins Wendy Snyder, in for John Williams, to talk about how you can gift yourself financial organization and to remind listeners not to miss the December 31st deadline for consolidating your Federal student loans. Terry also answers all of your financial questions.
by: Collin McCarthy, Ashley Bihun
