Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about why Mayor Lightfoot needs to concentrate on violence and education to bring businesses back to the city of Chicago.

Segment 2: Brian Battle, Advisor, Performance Trust Asset Management, talks to John about the concern about a recession. Are we heading towards a recession? And if so, how big will it be and how long will it last?

Segment 3: Emma Cosgrove, Senior Reporter, Business Insider, tells John about why returning boxes is becoming way less annoying.

Segment 4: Peter Vega, Deputy Director of Communications and Engagement, Museum of Science and Industry, tells John everything you should know about the 80th anniversary of the beloved exhibit, Christmas Around the World.