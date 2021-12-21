Wintrust Business Lunch 12/20/21: Omicron nerves cases stock market beating, Startups to Watch in 2022, AirBNB tightens anti-party rules as NYE approaches, and more

FILE – In this Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky speaks during an event in San Francisco. Airbnb hopes to raise as much as $2.6 billion in its initial public stock offering this month, betting investors will see its home-sharing model as the future of travel. In a government filing Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, the San Francisco-based company said it expects to offer 51.9 million common shares priced between $44 and $50 per share. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the stock market taking a beating due to Omicron nerves, serious travel restrictions being considered and might cause you to change your plans last minute, and how it looks like Build Back Better won’t be building anything and will impact GDP.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about some startups to watch for in 2022 that are interesting up-and-coming firms poised for big things and the latest in startup innovation including Rheaply, a Chicago startup that specializes in recycling and sourcing unused items, was part of 30 companies receiving up to $100,000 in Phase I funding from the EPA, with the opportunity for another $400,000 in Phase II and OjaExpress, which started out as a delivery service for African and Caribbean groceries and has since expanded over the years, offering shoppers Indian, Middle Eastern, Asian, Hispanic and European food items from independent, neighborhood stores.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including a recall of Pantene and Herbal Essences products recalled due to cancer-causing substance and how AirBNB tightens anti-party rules as NYE approaches.