Segment 1: Craig Bolanos, Co-Founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, joins John to talk about why we are living in the upside down world today with a great jobs report, but the stock market reacting negatively. Craig anticipates the next CPI report and what the Fed needs to do to continue to flight inflation. Craig also discusses gas prices continuing to come down and where he believes you should be putting your money.

Segment 2: Lisa Shade, Co-Founder and Vice President, Bredwell, joins John to talk about her new business in downtown Barrington that makes custom made food for dogs.

Segment 3: Matt Ferret, Medicare expert and author of “Prepare for Medicare – The Insider’s Guide To Buying Medicare Insurance,” tells John what you need to know as we head towards the deadline for enrolling in Medicare.