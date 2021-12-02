Wintrust Business Lunch 12/2/21: Real estate market outlook for 2022, how modular construction could be the future of affordable housing, and Spotify releases its Wrapped year-end recap

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: A view of the atmosphere at Spotify Celebrates A Decade Of Wrapped With Maggie Rogers, LA, December 9 2019 on December 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Spotify)

Segment 1: Steve Baird, President and CEO, Baird & Warner, tells John about how the real estate market has been doing the last few months, what we can expect for the market in 2022 with an expected rise in interest rates, and how low inventory is impacting the market.

Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Democrat lawmakers introducing a bill aimed at bots that snatch up online goods, Twitter toughening some of their privacy rules, and Spotify releasing its Wrapped year-end recaps and revealing the top-streamed stuff of 2021.

Segment 3: Michael Drew, Founding Principal, Structured Development, talks to John about how modular homes could be the answer to Chicago’s shortage of affordable housing.

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including new debt collection rules allowing collectors to make contact on email, social media and text and the shopping data from Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday.