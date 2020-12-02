Wintrust Business Lunch 12/2/20: Terry Savage: Congress must act on a stimulus package

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the continuing problems with fraud related to unemployment benefits and the latest on a government stimulus package. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Haven Allen, CEO and Co-founder of mHUB, tells John about how mHUB is supporting early-stage hardware product entrepreneurs. Haven talks about the mHUB Product Impact Fund which will invest in seed and early-stage hardtech companies in the U.S., and mHUB Accelerated Incubation hands-on accelerator for hardware startups which will bring top teams from across the country to Chicago for a six-month intensive hands-on acceleration that capitalizes on mHUB’s deep manufacturing resources, prototyping equipment, mentorship, industry expertise and strong regional supply chain.

