Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, and Tom Fortino, Founder and Principal, Alpha Wealth Group, join Jon to talk about how the markets have been reacting since last week’s Fed announcement about interest rates, and the importance of having a financial plan and sticking to that plan.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells Jon about the latest in startup innovation including a new crypto startup moving to Chicago from Columbus, why clean energy tech is proving to be more resilient than other sectors, and the status of startup unicorns in Chicago and across the U.S.

Segment 3: Meghan Caf-Zane, founder of the Buy Nothing Naperville – Central Facebook group, tells Jon about starting this group in Naperville, what connections are typically made in the group, how the group works, and why it is a great resource as we get close to Christmas. There are more than one hundred Buy Nothing Facebook groups throughout the state of Illinois. To find the one closest to you, you can visit BuyNothingProject.org.