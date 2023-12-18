Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the the market continuing to rally, what the Fed’s Austen Goolsbee said about the market performance, the economic impact of cutting interest rates, why it’s looking like a soft landing, the high cost of housing in the U.S., and when you need to get your presents out if you want them to arrive before Christmas.

Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, talks to John about a local battery startup landed $8M from the the US Army, MHUB unveiling its new $50M space for hardware startups, and a startup building a better baby bottle for travel winning $100K at a recent pitch competition aimed at founders of color.

Segment 3: Trevor Wagener, Chief Economist and Director of the Research Center at the Computer & Communications Industry Association, talks to John about a new study that shows just how vital e-commerce is to the bottom line of small and medium-sized retail businesses.