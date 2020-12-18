Wintrust Business Lunch 12/18/20: When will we finally see a COVID-19 relief package?

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:
johnwilliams-60-alt

John Williams

Segment 1:  Paul Nolte, Wealth Manager at Kingsview Asset Management, joins John to give us the latest news on the ongoing COVID-19 relief aid negotiations and the impact the pandemic has had on the economy.

Segment 2: Vincent Williams, President and CEO, The Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council, tells John how the MSDC advocates for minority and diverse businesses in Chicago.

Segment 3: Dale Buss, author, journalist and founder of The Flyover Coalition, joins John to talk about the exciting potential for food and beverage and ag-tech startups in the Midwest.

Share this story

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Thursdays at 12:20p with Bill Geiger, Chicago’s Retirement Planning Expert

Business News

More Business News
More Business News

Popular