Wintrust Business Lunch 12/18/20: When will we finally see a COVID-19 relief package?

Segment 1: Paul Nolte, Wealth Manager at Kingsview Asset Management, joins John to give us the latest news on the ongoing COVID-19 relief aid negotiations and the impact the pandemic has had on the economy.

Segment 2: Vincent Williams, President and CEO, The Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council, tells John how the MSDC advocates for minority and diverse businesses in Chicago.

Segment 3: Dale Buss, author, journalist and founder of The Flyover Coalition, joins John to talk about the exciting potential for food and beverage and ag-tech startups in the Midwest.