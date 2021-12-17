Wintrust Business Lunch 12/17/21: A very volatile stock market, inflation expected to continue, and how the omicron variant is impacting holiday shopping

CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 13: Christmas items are offered for sale at a Target store on December 13, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Target announced today it will acquire Shipt, a same-day delivery company, for $550 million. The retailer said the purchase will allow customers to receive same-day delivery of merchandise from about half of all Target stores beginning in early 2018 and the majority of the companys stores by the end of 2018. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Paul Nolte, Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Investment Management, joins John to talk about the volatility in the stock market, and if he believes it’s time to finally get rid of the word, “transitory” when it comes to inflation.

Segment 2: Ted Rossman, Senior Industry Analyst, Creditcards.com, tells John about the retail sales figures for November, why he is not too concerned that retail sales slowed a bit, and how the rise in the omicron variant is impacting retail sales for the holiday season. Ted also talks about a new survey that shows 44% of people who extended financial assistance to friends and family suffered consequences.

Segment 3: The CEO and President of Wintrust Bank, Ed Wehmer, joins John to talk about how the banking business is going, what is driving their success, and the incredible thing he and Wintrust are doing to support Pastor Corey Brooks and his effort to combat violence in his community.

Segment 4: Maureen Schulman and Marc Schulman, president of Eli’s Cheesecake, joins John to talk about the Eli’s Cheesecake Cookbook, which would make a great gift for the holiday season! And if you want to order an Eli’s Cheesecake for Christmas you can order here.