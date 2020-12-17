Wintrust Business Lunch 12/17/20: Weekly jobless claims rise again, United Airlines begins a contact tracing program and 3 Floyds permanently closing its brewpub

Segment 1: Michael Miller, Associate Professor of Economics at DePaul University, joins John to talk about the disappointing weekly jobless claims and the ongoing COVID-19 relief package negotiations.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including CNET naming their favorite products of 2020, Facebook fighting back against misinformation and Apple starting a delivery program from its retail stores.

Segment 3: Replay Lincoln Park‘s Owner Mark Kwiatkowski tells John about how they are hosting two holiday-style movie experiences. Find more information about Miracle on West Madison here. Find more information about Holly Jolly Drive-In here.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including 3 Floyds permanently closing its brewpub, United starting a contract tracing program and Walmart partnering with TikTok to sell merchandise while streaming.