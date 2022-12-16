Segment 1: Michael Miller, Associate Professor of Economics at DePaul University, joins John to talk about if the Fed raising interest rates again is the right decision for our economy, when he expects the stock market to hit the bottom, and how education or training continue to be the ticket to higher wages.

Segment 2: Dale Buss, veteran financial journalist and founder and executive director of The Flyover Coalition, joins John to talk about why he believes that politicians in flyover country need to band together to promote the region as a whole.

Segment 3: Lynn Osmond, President & CEO, Choose Chicago, tells John about First Bites Bash, the kickoff event for the return of Chicago Restaurant Week 2023!